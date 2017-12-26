Mo Farah targeted with racist messages after ’Merry Christmas’ Instagram post

Mo Farah has been targeted with racist messages after posting Merry Christmas on Instagram.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist took to social media to send his festive wishes, complete with a selfie of himself wearing a Santa hat.

Farah is a practising Muslim and was targeted with a number of offensive messages.

“The respect I had for you went way down. Shame bro" one response read.

A post shared by Sir Mo Farah🇬🇧🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@gomofarah) on Dec 25, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old upset the odds to take the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.