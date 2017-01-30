Home»Sport

Mo Farah 'relieved' he's exempt from Trump's 'divisive and discriminatory' Muslim ban

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 09:55 am

Mo Farah is exempt from Donald Trump’s new travel ban, after fearing he wouldn’t be let back into the US, where he now lives, as he was born in Somalia.

A spokeswoman for Farah said: “We understand from the statement released this evening by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office that the executive order will not apply to Mo, and we are grateful to the FCO for urgently clarifying the situation.”

However, he still “fundamentally disagrees with this incredibly divisive and discriminatory policy”, his spokeswoman said.

Although Farah is a British citizen, he is currently training in Ethiopia, and had feared he would not be allowed to re-enter the United States and be reunited with his wife and four children.

Somalia is one of the seven countries from which nationals will no longer be allowed to travel to the US.

But the UK foreign office has now clarified that British citizens who were born in Libya, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Somalia or Sudan will not be subject to extra restrictions when travelling to America, unless they are coming from one of the countries in question.

