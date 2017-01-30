Home»Sport

Mixed injury news for Ireland ahead of Six Nations opener

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 01:36 pm

Jonathan Sexton, Sean O'Brien and Keith Earls will all train fully this week ahead of Ireland's Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday.

The trio were "injury-managed" last week according to team manager Paul Dean, and will now be fully integrated with the squad as preparations continue for the tie.

However Andrew Conway has been ruled out of this weekend's game after aggravating an existing groin injury.

The Munster winger was called up to the Ireland squad for the first time last week alongside Niall and Rory Scannell.

Paddy Jackson took Sexton's place in training last week, and full back Rob Kearney says they're well equipped to play with either out-half.

“We are all so used to it now,” Kearney said. “On a weekly basis, more often than not, you’ve got one person coming in where someone picks up a niggle.

“The way test rugby is going now, it’s par for the course. Paddy has been there all last week, running the plays, so he’s more than equipped.”

