Home»Sport

Minnows Sutton United to face Arsenal in FA Cup

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 07:29 pm

Non-League Sutton will host Premier League Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Vanarama National League side earned rich reward for their defeat of Championship Leeds on Sunday when they were handed a visit from Arsene Wenger's side in the draw for the last 16.

National League leaders Lincoln will also face top-flight opposition as they travel to Burnley.

The draw contains no all-Premier-League ties.

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup is:

Burnley v Lincoln

Fulham v Tottenham

Blackburn v Manchester United

Sutton v Arsenal

Middlesbrough v Oxford

Wolves v Chelsea

Huddersfield v Manchester City

Millwall v Derby/Leicester

Ties to be played 17-20 February.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer, fa cup, arsenal

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hull's Ryan Mason released from hospital after suffering fractured skull

'Severe pulmonary haemorrhage' named as cause of death for Many Clouds

Jurgen Klopp optimistic Liverpool can turn around recent loss in form

Sunderland confirm signing of Ireland international Darron Gibson


Today's Stories

Joe Schmidt adamant Ireland in for torrid time against Scotland

Four-in-a-row Glanmire prove they're peerless

BHA refute Many Clouds welfare claims

Sport Ireland not keeping up appearances on inclusion

Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

It's time to move on from Hygge to Lagom! But what is it?

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 