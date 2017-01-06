Mike Dean the producer is being confused with Mike Dean the referee, and Mike Dean's pretty ticked off

Referee Mike Dean has been in the spotlight recently thanks to a number of interesting decisions and moves on the pitch – and as such people have developed an overwhelming desire to tweet the man.

There’s just one problem: Mike Dean the referee isn’t on Twitter, but @therealmikedean is. And he’s not a ref, he’s a hip-hop producer.

Mike Dean the producer is a 51-year-old American who has worked with the likes of Jay Z and Kanye West, rather than Jermain Defoe and Ross Barkley.

He wasn’t particularly pleased about the mix up.

In fact, he became anti-sports in general pretty quickly.

After some time however, Mike Dean began to embrace the misunderstanding, using the #CelebrityRef hashtag that has become synonymous with referees in the Premier League.

Accusations of footballing bias against the producer led to some pretty interesting tweets.

Fuck me lads, stop being so bitter! Manchester United are the only club in England worthy of gracing the same field as me and you lot had — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) January 6, 2017

better start to recognize, that without Manchester United and the Refereeing Master that is Mike Dean the Premier League would be nothing!! — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) January 6, 2017

And then this.

Do you think referee Mike Dean ever receives texts about the hip-hop music scene?