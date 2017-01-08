Home»Sport

Mickey Harte slams those ‘on high moral ground’ criticising Cathal McCarron

Sunday, January 08, 2017 - 08:48 pm

Mickey Harte has spoken out against the criticism Cathal McCarron received following the publication of his autobiography 'Out Of Control'.

The book, which details the Tyrone footballer’s issues with gambling addiction, among other things, was criticised from many quarters.

But Harte defended his corner-back and says it's a positive book.

Pic: INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton

“It's not a negative book at all,” he told Off The Ball.

“In fact, if people read the book they'll find it's a very positive story of a man trying to redeem himself from something that he really didn't want to be in but found himself there. I think there are a lot of positives in that book.

“If a person decides that that's the right thing for them to do, who am I to challenge that?

“There’s a lot of people on high moral ground and there must be a wild crowd of them there, they'd better watch out they don't fall off.”

Harte was speaking after Tyrone's 1-13 to 0-12 loss to Cavan in their McKenna Cup opener at Breffni Park.

