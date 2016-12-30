Michael van Gerwen powers through to World Darts Championship semi-finals

World number 1 Michael van Gerwen has powered through to the semi-finals of the William Hill World Darts Championship.

The odds-on favourite for the title beat Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney 5-1 in the quarter-finals at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Van Gerwen told Dan Dawson that he never felt in any real danger during the match.

"It was a comfortable victory. After the first set I think I went out of there really fast… then you get a great feeling and I really felt well.

"We're going to see what happens. I feel good, I'm in the right mood, I feel fantastic. I didn't even show my A-game."