Michael Murphy reportedly set to try rugby for RTÉ documentary

Donegal All-Ireland winner Michael Murphy is set to swap MacCumhail Park for the south of France as part of the Toughest Trade documentary, writes Stephen Barry.

The reality TV show, entering its third series, will feature Murphy linking up with Top 14 league leaders Clermont Auvergne, according to an Irish Mirror report.

The trade will see former Wales rugby international Shane Williams try his hand at Gaelic football with Murphy’s home club and Donegal champions Glenswilly.

He looks like he’s got the skills!

Williams is expected to arrive next month, when he will visit local schools, a traditional music session and Murphy’s sports shop, which he runs with Donegal teammate Neil Gallagher.

Tipperary hurling captain Brendan Maher and Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea sampled cricket and American football in the series earlier this year.

Previous Mayo management team Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly had blocked O’Shea’s participation in the first run of the show.

The Toughest Trade is due to air on RTÉ in March.