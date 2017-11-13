Meyler rejoins Irish squad at training

David Meyler was back training with the Republic of Ireland at Abbotstown this morning.

The Hull City midfielder is expected to return to the team for tomorrow's World Cup play-off second leg against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.

Meyler missed the nil-all draw in Copenhagen due to suspension.

The Corkman captained Ireland in last month's vital win over Wales in Cardiff, and said Roy Keane has had a huge impact on his career.

"Roy's been fantastic with me. I was a young 17-year-old kid from Cork finding my way, didn't know where I was going," he said.

"I was kind of in-between being a professional footballer. He gave me an opportunity to come to Sunderland. I could never thank him properly enough.

"He set the platform down and kind of gave me an opportunity. He'll coach me and tell me 'I need you to do this, that and the other'. He's helped me become a better player," he added.