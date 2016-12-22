Home»Sport

Mercedes boss calls for calm as speculation over Rosberg replacement mounts

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 07:46 pm

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has called for "calm" as the Formula One constructors' champions look to build on their recent success without Nico Rosberg in 2017.

Rosberg, 31, shocked the sport when he decided to retire just five days after being crowned drivers' champion in November.

The German endured a frosty relationship with team-mate Lewis Hamilton and it remains to be seen who will fill Rosberg's seat next season, with Williams driver Valtteri Bottas heavily linked.

Mercedes may wait until the end of January to announce his permanent successor, but, in an email seen by Press Association Sport, Wolff urged the team to pull together.

After congratulating the team on lifting a third straight constructors' and drivers' title, Wolff's email went on to read: "Our position in the spotlight puts every decision taken and every word spoken under an intense microscope.

"They are debated passionately among our fans and interpreted by the media.

"But there has been enough talking, now. This is the period for calm and considered reflection; to savour our achievements and prepare for the next campaign."

The likes of Fernando Alonso and Pascal Wehrlein have also been muted as potential replacements for Rosberg, but Wolff appears to be in no rush to announce the Mercedes line-up.

He added: "As we move forward, we will continue to be guided above all by the best interests of our team. This philosophy is bigger than any one season or any one person.

"It has forged a group that is humble in victory and gracious in defeat; hungry for challenge and resilient under pressure; never satisfied with the status quo, always seeking to improve.

"Our values have been the foundation stones of three world championships. And there will be no compromise as we begin our quest for a fourth in 2017."

