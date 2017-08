Joe Trolan is a hurling goalkeeper for the Seoul Gaels but also happens to be in charge of the biggest GAA County Board in the world.

Based in Seoul but from Ballinascreen in South Derry, Mr Trolan is chairperson of the Asia County Board who are organising the 2017 Fexco Asian Gaelic Games.

Videographer Jerome Quinn caught up with Mr Trolan at the AGG launch to discuss the competition and their campaign to stand up to racism.