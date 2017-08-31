McGregor thanks fans, says with more prep Mayweather fight could have gone to 12 rounds

Conor McGregor has posted on his Facebook thanking fans and his team after a "whirlwind couple of days," writes Ciara Phelan.

Pictured making a toast to everyone involved in the McGregor camp, the Crumlin native said he felt he could have had a better result on the night of his fight against Floyd Mayweather if he had made changes in certain areas while in preparation for the fight.

"Honestly I feel with just a little change in certain areas of the prep, we could have built the engine for 12 full rounds under stress, and got the better result on the night," he wrote.

"Getting to 12 rounds alone in practice was always the challenge in this camp. We started slowly getting to the 12 and decreasing the stress in the rounds the closer it got to 12.

"I think for the time we had, 10 weeks in camp, it had to be done this way. If I began with a loaded 12 rounds under much stress I would have only hit a brick wall and lost progress as a result and potentially not made the fight.

"A little more time and we could have made the 12 cleanly, while under more stress, and made it through the later rounds in the actual fight. I feel every decision we made at each given time was the correct decision, and I am proud of everyone of my team for what we done in the short time that we done it."

McGregor also said he was happy with his experience stating that 30 minutes was the longest he has ever fought in a ring or cage.

"30 minutes was the longest I have fought in a ring or cage or anywhere. Surpassing my previous time of 25 minutes," he wrote.

"I am happy for the experience and happy to all take these great lessons with me and implement them into my camp going forward.

"Another day another lesson!"

McGregor went on to congratulate Floyd Mayweather, wishing him well in his retirement and said his "experience, patience and endurance" were the reasons why Mayweather won the fight.

He said he had told Mayweather previously that he was not a fighter but a boxer but since sharing the ring with him he now believes Mayweather is "certainly a solid fighter."

Ending the post, he thanked everyone involved and said he was "onto the next one."