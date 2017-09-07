Home»Sport

Mayweather-McGregor gate receipts fail to break record

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 02:01 pm

Conor McGregor’s superfight with Floyd Mayweather has failed to beat the record for the biggest gate receipts, writes Stephen Barry.

While the fight was not a sell-out, with tickets priced between $500 and $10,000, promoters had predicted that the revenue would surpass the Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao record from 2015.

Mayweather said in the post-fight press conference: “We did break the record tonight for the biggest gate. Me and Pacquiao done $72million. I think we done somewhere over $80million (€66.5m) in the live gate.”

However, they have come up over €20million ($24.6m) short of those predictions.

13,094 tickets were sold for the 20,000-seater T-Mobile Arena, grossing €46.3million ($55.4m) in revenue. 137 complimentary tickets were distributed.

That means one-third of the arena (almost 7,000 seats) was empty on the night, demonstrated on the night by many sections of the upper tier remaining closed.

That compares with the $72.2million grossed from the 16,219 tickets sold for Mayweather-Pacquiao at the smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena.

However, those revenues will be dwarfed by pay-per-view sales, which are yet to be announced. Indications are that those sales are likely to push Mayweather-McGregor above Mayweather-Pacquiao in terms of overall revenue.


