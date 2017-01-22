Match in a minute: Heartbreak for Connacht as Toulouse knock them out of Champions Cup

Connacht were denied a quarter-final spot in the Champions Cup despite a strong second half showing as Toulouse claimed a 19-10 victory, writes Brendan O’Brien.

Talk of the town: Permutations, permutations. With Wasps trailing to Zebre for a spell in Italy, it all got more complicated than expected until the second-half when it boiled down to whether or not Connacht could claim the penalty or try that would deliver a losing bonus point and qualification. They didn’t.

Game-changer: Connacht looked dead and buried when Joe Tekori claimed a third Toulouse try to lead 19-3 after 48 minutes but the province swung the momentum with John Muldoon’s five-pointer and Craig Ronaldson’s conversion heralding a much more even game.

Did that just happen? Connacht missed 26 tackles, turned the ball over 15 times and conceded 16 penalties and yet they fell just two agonising points short of the losing bonus point that would have sealed them a place in the quarter-finals. Incredible.

Best on show: Four clean breaks, seven defenders beaten and a try for good measure. A good day at the office for Gael Fickou although a mention to the grunts too. Thierry Dusatoir and Joe Tekori carried a world of ball to soften up the approaches.

Sideline superior: Toulouse used their big forwards to pummel the Connacht line repeatedly and they had the cutting edge out back to build on that and claim three tries. Connacht didn’t help themselves with poor tackling, handling and passing, mind.

The man in black: Wayne Barnes has his many critics but the English official couldn’t be accused of going easy on the hosts at least. Toulouse were pinged nine times although Connacht’s discipline was poor on the day, coughing up those 16 penalties.and having a man sinbinned too.

What’s next? Toulouse welcome Pau to town next Saturday as the Top 14 returns centre stage in France. Connacht get some time off before travelling to Cardiff for their next Guinness PRO12 assignment on February 12th.