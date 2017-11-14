Home»Sport

Martin O'Neill: 'We were well beaten in the end, no question about that'

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 10:24 pm

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill was proud of his players’ efforts but clearly upset despite at failing to qualify for the World Cup on a sad night for Irish football, writes Ger McCarthy.

“We were well beaten in the end, no question about that,” commented the Irish manager to RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue.

“Got off to a great start, maybe James chance might have made a big, big difference in the game. However, we conceded two real sloppy goals in a couple of minutes and it was a long way back after that.

“I don’t know about psychology but the two goals we conceded were so, so sloppy. We should still be able to clear the ball and haven’t been able to do that. The next goal is a comedy of mistakes. In a game of such importance, the whole mindset changes when you are 2-1 down inside a couple of minutes when perhaps you might have been 2-0 up.”

“We have to try and create something so obviously you are going to keep (Daryl) Murphy on at centre forward and try and get something into the penalty area. You are hoping Wes might be able to work something for us and the same for McGeady.

“As for taking off our two central midfielders, well that’s the name of the game, we had to go for it and not die wondering. We had had to try and get two goals back and that’s not easy.”

When asked by Tony O’Donoghue if the result was a humiliation, the Irish manager’s demeanour noticeably changed.

“I would say we were well beaten,” stated O’Neill.

“It will not be very hard to come back from this. We are capable of coming back. We have been beaten in a play-off. We have actually beaten Germany here not so long ago but we have been well beaten tonight. In the end, we have lost a play-off game to try and take us to the World Cup.”

“This is big, big football. Remarkably we came back to draw 2-2 with Serbia and they went on to win the group. This is tough. We find it tough as we are usually playing against sides of superior quality. “

A distraught James McClean was barely able to put the defeat into words but admitted that Ireland didn’t help their cause despite getting off to a terrific start.

“I don’t know what to say, we shot ourselves in the foot,” commented the West Bromwich Albion winger to RTE’s Tony O’Donoghue.

“We got a great start but after that, I don’t know what to say. I’m just devastated, not just for us but for the supporters. It’s been a long campaign and we have just let ourselves down. Maybe so (heart and soul not being enough), I just don’t know. I think that they (Denmark) were just better. I don’t know what to say as I’m devastated.”


KEYWORDS

sportsoccerworld cup

Related Articles

Brazil settles for a stalemate with England

Christian Eriksen's treble breaks Ireland's hearts and sends Denmark to Russia

Six things we learned from Republic of Ireland v Denmark

David Meyler to captain Ireland against Denmark

More in this Section

Brazil settles for a stalemate with England

Jack Sock claims comeback win over Marin Cilic to keep ATP Finals hopes alive

Luca Brecel wins opening match in China in borrowed clothes

New Zealand made to work for victory by France


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

Loosen the straitjacket and Ireland can escape to victory against Denmark

Ireland squad uniting behind Bundee Aki after criticism

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »