Martin O'Neill wants Ireland to draw on past experiences

Martin O'Neill hopes the Republic of Ireland's past experiences will help them in Tuesday's World Cup qualifying play-off second leg against Denmark.

O'Neill's side are one game away from booking their ticket to Russia after a goalless draw in Copenhagen, with victory at the Aviva Stadium guaranteed to send them through.

Ireland needed a play-off to secure their place at Euro 2016, beating Bosnia 2-0 at home following a 1-1 draw in the first leg a nd O'Neill is hoping history repeats itself.

"We've had the experience of a couple of years ago almost to the day," he said.

"The evening in Dublin was really fantastic against Bosnia.

"I think some of the players can draw on part of that but I think they'll probably try to create their own experiences.

"The crowd have been important at all the matches at the A viva and they've given us phenomenal support.

"We'll try and be a bit more expansive if we can but we've got to find a way to win a match. These players have been able to do that the last couple of years."

O'Neill insists the quick turnaround from Saturday's first leg will not be a problem, but is keen for his side to build more than a one-goal advantage having failed to secure an away goal.

"I think that this turnaround is nothing new to ourselves or our opponents," he added. "Three days, it's the format now.

"You've got two games in relatively quick succession when you play international matches. The players are ready to go one more time.

"We may need a couple of goals in the game because to keep out Denmark for two games might be tough."