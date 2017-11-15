Martin O'Neill taking time to think about his position following defeat to Denmark

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says he will take some time to think about his position following last night's disappointing World Cup play off defeat to Denmark.

A Christian Erickson hat trick smashed Irish dreams of playing in next summer's finals in Russia, leading his team to a 5-1 victory.

Shane Duffy opened the scoring, but a Cyrus Christie own goal left the Boys in Green chasing the game.

Despite taking an early lead Ireland collapsed under the weight of a number of defensive errors.

O'Neill is expected to stay on having agreed a contract until the 2020 European Championships.