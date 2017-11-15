Home»Sport

Martin O'Neill taking time to think about his position following defeat to Denmark

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 07:55 am

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says he will take some time to think about his position following last night's disappointing World Cup play off defeat to Denmark.

A Christian Erickson hat trick smashed Irish dreams of playing in next summer's finals in Russia, leading his team to a 5-1 victory.

Shane Duffy opened the scoring, but a Cyrus Christie own goal left the Boys in Green chasing the game.

Despite taking an early lead Ireland collapsed under the weight of a number of defensive errors.

O'Neill is expected to stay on having agreed a contract until the 2020 European Championships.


