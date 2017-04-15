Home»Sport

Mark Selby in control against Fergal O'Brien at World Snooker Championship

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 02:11 pm

Mark Selby was making short work of getting past snooker's marathon man in the first round of the Betfred World Championship.

The defending champion burst into an 8-0 lead against the Irishman, and the second whitewash in Crucible history was on the cards until O'Brien made 23 and 32 in the final frame of the session to avoid that humiliation.

But by finishing 8-1 behind, O'Brien was facing a near-certain exit in the match that resumes at 7pm on Saturday evening.

Selby requires just two more frames to reach the second round and make it a positive start to his campaign.

There was a wide smile from O'Brien once he knew he was on the board by taking frame nine, but it was largely a tale of disappointment for the 45-year-old, who won a two-hour deciding frame - the longest frame in professional snooker history - against David Gilbert in the final round of qualifying on Wednesday.

John Parrott's 10-0 win over Eddie Charlton in 1992 remains the only whitewash in Crucible history.

Stephen Maguire had breaks of 66, 50, 97, 60, a second 50 and 59 in powering 7-2 ahead in his all-Scottish battle with Anthony McGill.

Having to come through three best-of-19-frame qualifiers to reach the Crucible looked to have had a positive effect on the former world number two, who beat China's Li Hang on Wednesday to clinch his place in the main draw.

