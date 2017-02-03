Home»Sport

Mark Hughes confirms Saido Berahino served eight-week ban while at West Brom

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 09:40 am

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has confirmed striker Saido Berahino served a suspension before he joined the club.

The Daily Mail has reported Berahino tested positive for a recreational drug during his time at West Brom.

Berahino signed for Stoke last month after completing the ban.

Hughes, speaking at a press conference covered by the club's website, www.stokecityfc.com, said: "We are aware of it clearly - there was an FA disciplinary matter and Saido had an eight-week suspension, I believe. We were aware of that before we signed him.

In terms of more detail you would probably need to refer back to his former club. We aren't in a position to give any more details as we don't have them.

"He had issues at his previous club for 18 months, which this is obviously a part of.

"As with all players we did our research on him before we signed him, but that didn't change our thinking at all.

"We are pleased with what he is producing and he is looking forward to the game tomorrow."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

If you were wondering where Steph Curry's talent came from, his dad showed everyone before a game

Iran bans US wrestlers from competition after Trump travel ban

This is why rugby players get cauliflower ear

WATCH: ‘Choose Ireland’: PJ and Jim channel Trainspotting to get us pumped for Six Nations


Today's Stories

Hero Gavan Hennigan defies odds in epic voyage

UCC weather the UCD storm

Tom Tyrrell: ‘He was woven into fabric of Manchester United’

Breaking down walls instead of building them

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Heading in right direction: I Wish encouraging more girls to opt for careers in STEM

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

My best gig ever: New book asked people to recall their favourite concert

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 