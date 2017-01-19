Marco van Basten wants to scrap offsides and football is horrified

Fifa technical director Marco van Basten has raised a few eyebrows after suggesting serious changes that would alter the face of football forever.

The former world player of the year suggested in an interview with Sport Bild that offsides could be scrapped and sin-bins and “orange cards” introduced to improve the game.

Van Basten go home, you're drunk. pic.twitter.com/CUwlik82yN — Dr. Mantis Toboggan (@BarLFC) January 19, 2017

Fifa's technical director Marco Van Basten suggests scrapping offside rule.. Too late for us to change our name now 😳#SaveTheOffsideRule — The Offside Rule (@OffsideRulePod) January 18, 2017

Marco van Basten looking into no offside,sin bins & penalties becoming running at the GK from 12yds. @FIFAcom @FIH_Hockey - sound familiar?😊 — Mel Clewlow (@melclewlow6) January 19, 2017

The 52-year-old Dutchman said extra time and penalties could be dumped in favour of shoot-outs where players dribble towards the goal from 25 metres out.

That worked out really well in the old days of the MLS…

Marco van Basten's proposed PK change: "Maybe the player should start 25 meters from goal." Hmm. https://t.co/9LAoW4wVKB — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 18, 2017

Drawing on rugby, van Basten said only the captain should speak with the referee, to help avoid a clutch of players surrounding officials and shouting.

Is Van Basten ok??? Scrapping the offside rule??? NO WAY!! It's what makes football, football! Redic!! Just make a new sport...hate change — Amy (@Thatsportsspice) January 19, 2017

“We must keep looking for ways to improve the game,” he said.

Fantastic to meet my former coach Mr Capello in Zurich. We spoke about football, the past, the future and also about @Ibra_official. 😉 pic.twitter.com/5hFOBq3KDn — Marco van Basten (@MarcoVanBasten) January 18, 2017

Watching sky sports news either marko van basten has a sick sense of humour or hes been on a 2 week bender — Si Ferry (@siferry8) January 19, 2017

He added: “To make it more honest, more dynamic, more interesting, so that what we offer is attractive enough.

“There are lots of variations which need to be tested in the coming years.”

He also floated the idea of games split into four quarters, and introducing fewer games in seasons.