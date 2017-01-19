Home»Sport

Marco van Basten wants to scrap offsides and football is horrified

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 11:06 am

Fifa technical director Marco van Basten has raised a few eyebrows after suggesting serious changes that would alter the face of football forever.

The former world player of the year suggested in an interview with Sport Bild that offsides could be scrapped and sin-bins and “orange cards” introduced to improve the game.

The 52-year-old Dutchman said extra time and penalties could be dumped in favour of shoot-outs where players dribble towards the goal from 25 metres out.

That worked out really well in the old days of the MLS…

Drawing on rugby, van Basten said only the captain should speak with the referee, to help avoid a clutch of players surrounding officials and shouting.

“We must keep looking for ways to improve the game,” he said.

He added: “To make it more honest, more dynamic, more interesting, so that what we offer is attractive enough.

“There are lots of variations which need to be tested in the coming years.”

He also floated the idea of games split into four quarters, and introducing fewer games in seasons.

