Marco van Basten: FIFA considering measures to improve player behaviour

Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:45 pm

Marco van Basten says FIFA is considering introducing further measures to improve player behaviour towards officials.

The world governing body's chief officer for technical development has admitted football could learn from rugby, which allows only captains to speak to referees.

"There are a lot of players now who are complaining during a game," former Holland striker and manager Van Basten said in an interview with the BBC.

"I am sure the behaviour of the players can be better - we are thinking about putting it back in the right direction."

When asked about comparisons with rugby, Van Basten replied: "I think we can learn from every sport and they can learn from us - but we have to confront the problem."

Television replays to assist referees were used for the first time in FIFA competition during this month's Club World Cup in Japan, while in English football referees were given the power to issue red cards to confrontational players.

"This is what we have to do to help the referees," Van Basten said about rule changes.

"We try to make a good product - dynamic, exciting, but in the end also honest.

"There's a lot of emotion in the game and that's what's good - but we have to control it also."

