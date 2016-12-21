Home»Sport

Marco Materazzi has a picture of Zinedine Zidane headbutting him, and he posted it on Instagram

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 11:58 am

Possibly the most famous footballing moment of the noughties, France’s Zinedine Zidane headbutting Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final, was about as dramatic as it gets.

We might never know exactly what was said between the pair, but it certainly wasn’t an invitation to Materazzi’s birthday party – regardless, the Italian defender seemed proud enough of the moment to have it framed.

The question we’re asking ourselves: Did Materazzi have that picture specially made? Looks like it’s backlit as well…

But don’t fear Zidane fans – we’re sure the current Real Madrid boss has plenty of memorabilia from France’s successful World Cup 1998 run.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Football, France, Italy, Marco Materazzi, world cup 2006, World Cup Final, Zinedine Zidane,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

James Wade finishes in style at the World Darts Championship

Scott Sinclair expects to thrive on 'hatred' of Old Firm derby at Ibrox

Irish Football Association accepts FIFA fine for poppy displays

Seamus Coleman gave a deserving fan the best Secret Santa present ever


Today's Stories

Five Irish Olympians reflect on what happened after their Rio odyssey

Ruby Walsh: ‘I thought I found another horse of a lifetime in Vautour but it wasn’t to be’

Jose Mourinho: I feel guilty over Memphis Depay and Ashley Young

Irish amateur golf’s 2016 rising

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 