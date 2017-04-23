Home»Sport

Manchester United's support for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo received... mixed reviews

Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 09:59 pm

Ahead of their Premier League game against Burnley, Manchester United demonstrated their support for two injured players, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, who have both suffered cruciate knee-ligament injuries.

And it wasn’t just United players who joined in – Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi tweeted this.

And although the intent was good, some United fans felt it was all a bit much from their club.

Others felt differently – is there anything wrong with the shirt tribute for injured team-mates?

Some fans pointed out that while there is technically nothing wrong with wearing the name of your injured team-mate on your shirt, it is something they have mocked other fans for before…

Yes, Manchester City did exactly the same thing for injured midfielder Ilkay Gundogan earlier in the season.

Manchester City players wearing Gundogan shirts
(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

So what do we think? A touching gesture, or an unnecessary overreaction?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, sport, soccer, Viral, Burnley, Football, Manchester United, Marcos Rojo, Premier League, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

It was Arsene Wenger's day in more ways than one today

We weren't good enough, says Johnny Sexton

Christian Benteke double sinks Liverpool

More to come from Galway, says Johnny Coen


Today's Stories

Cork’s Niamh McCarthy: The hardest part was just not playing

More than bragging rights at stake in the Bernabeu

Bernard Jackman: Expect excitement, quality, and a Leinster win

Cork’s Niamh McCarthy: The hardest part was just not playing

Lifestyle

What to watch this week

Valberg is a hidden gem with skiing for all the family

Restaurant review: Cirillo’s, 140 Baggot Street, Dublin 2

Take a stroll through Ireland's heritage gardens

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 