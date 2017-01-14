Manchester United v Liverpool: Previous meetings

On Sunday Jurgen Klopp takes his high-flying Liverpool side to Old Trafford to renew one of the fiercest rivalries in sport against Manchester United.

Here, we look back on some of the more memorable performances in their past meetings at Old Trafford.

MANCHESTER UNITED 0 LIVERPOOL 3 (Premier League, March 2014)

Perhaps Brendan Rogers' finest moment as Liverpool manager came in the thrashing they gave the Red Devils in 2014. In the midst of an 11-game winning streak that brought Luis Suarez et al within a whisker of beating Manchester City to an unlikely title, they embarrassed David Moyes' team at Old Trafford.

Two Steven Gerrard penalties and a goal from Suarez made for a great day for the visitors. Insult was added to injury for United as captain Nemanja Vidic was sent off.

MANCHESTER UNITED 3 LIVERPOOL 2 (Premier League, September 2010)

A Dimitar Berbatov hat-trick lit up this high-scoring autumn encounter. His second, an overhead kick just after the break was the stand-out, but it was an exemplary all-round striking display from the Bulgarian.

Another Steven Gerrard set-piece double - this time including a wonderful free-kick - gave Liverpool hope, but Sir Alex Ferguson's team had too much for their rivals.

MANCHESTER UNITED 1 LIVERPOOL 4 (March 2009)

A few months after the infamous press conference meltdown that saw Rafael Benitez list "facts" about Manchester United's supposed luck with refereeing decisions and fixture scheduling, the Spaniard's Liverpool side did their talking on the pitch rather more eloquently.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot to give his side the lead, Fernando Torres equalised after hounding Vidic into an uncharacteristic error. A Gerrard penalty put Liverpool ahead, before classy finishes from wide men Fabio Aurelio and Andrea Dossena put the game beyond doubt. Liverpool wouldn't quite stop United's title charge, but they certainly gave them a scare.

MANCHESTER UNITED 2 LIVERPOOL 2 (October 1995)

This frenetic draw saw the Frenchman return after his ban for his on-pitch attack on a Crystal Palace fan, and the maverick forward soon made up for lost time, setting up Nicky Butt for the game's opener, then converting the equaliser from the penalty spot after Robbie Fowler had turned the game on its head with two goals.

MANCHESTER UNITED 2 LIVERPOOL 2 (October 1992)

A few months into the Premier League's first year, the side who had been at the top of English football for the past 20 years met the side that would dominate the next 20.

Ian Rush and Jan Molby had Graeme Souness' team in control but two late Mark Hughes goals salvaged a draw, and Alex Ferguson's team went on to win their first top division title in 26 years.