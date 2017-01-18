Home»Sport

Manchester United appoint full-time counter terrorism manager

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 02:06 pm

Manchester United believe they are the first sports club in the country to have a full-time counter terrorism manager.

The appointment was revealed at a recent fans' forum, and it is understood the role will be filled by a former inspector from Greater Manchester Police's specialist search unit.

The development comes at a time when Old Trafford's security is under increased scrutiny.

United saw the final match of the 2015-16 season against Bournemouth called off after what proved to be a fake bomb, left behind following a training exercise, was found in a toilet.

There was another incident in November when two individuals managed to break off from a stadium tour and stay overnight at Old Trafford ahead of the match with Arsenal.

On the whole, security has been beefed up around the club since the Paris attacks in November 2015 when the Stade de France was targeted on a night when 130 were killed.

Vehicles are now routinely checked as they enter the premises, while individuals heading into the stadium are searched.

More security supervisors have been deployed after fans complained at the time it took for searches at turnstiles.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ireland book place in the semi-finals of the Desert T20 Challenge

It's Pep Guardiola's 46th birthday, but what presents will the Spaniard hope to unwrap?

Xabi Alonso is set to retire; Fans pay tribute

Andy Murray survives ankle injury scare to book third round spot


Today's Stories

U25 hurling championship attracts strong support

Robbie Brady move far from done, insists Alex Neil

Rassie Erasmus must reiterate Munster are no Racing cert

Peter O’Mahony a major doubt for Munster

Lifestyle

Top tips from Ireland's experts that will help you along in life

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 