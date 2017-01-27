Manchester City 'plead guilty to breaching FA anti-doping rules'

Manchester City have pleaded guilty to breaching the Football Association's anti-doping rules, according to Press Association Sport.

The club were charged earlier this month following an alleged third violation of 'club whereabouts' rules in the space of 12 months.

Clubs are required to keep the FA informed of the location of their players in order to facilitate drug-testing.

City had until 4pm today to respond to the charge. They will now face a hearing in front of an independent regulatory commission.

This could take place within the next fortnight and a fine is thought to be the most likely outcome.

City's obligations under club whereabouts rules would include providing the times of training sessions, home addresses of players or other addresses where the team may stay overnight.

The rules state a breach occurs "if the information contained in such reports is either initially inaccurate or has not been updated by the club as necessary to ensure it remains accurate".

A "three-strike" policy is operated, meaning that a charge is only triggered after three infringements in the space of a rolling one-year period.

No specific details of the three incidents have been given but it is understood the charge was one of misconduct relating to the club in general rather than any particular individuals.

The charge is of a breach of FA rules only and is not under the jurisdiction of the World Anti-Doping Agency or UK Anti-Doping, who do not deal with team violations.

City have not commented on the matter.