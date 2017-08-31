Manchester City make second bid for Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City have submitted a second bid for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

City had an offer of £50million for the Chile international forward rejected earlier in the week.

The club are now awaiting a response from the Gunners to their latest, improved, offer.

Sanchez, who is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, has been linked with a move to City for most of the summer.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has consistently maintained the player would not be sold but that has not stopped speculation.

A deadline-day sale to City would leave Arsenal little time to find a replacement but forcing him to stay would run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next year.

There were suggestions earlier in the week the Gunners might be interested in a player exchange for England forward Raheem Sterling, but City distanced themselves from that possibility.

In other business, it is understood City have received a bid of more than £20million for defender Eliaquim Mangala from Crystal Palace and accepted a £12million offer from Swansea for striker Wilfried Bony.

A deal has also been agreed to see highly rated English teenager Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund.

Palace may have turned their attention centre-back Mangala, 26, after failing to make progress in their pursuit of Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho.

The offer is being considered by City and the player, who spent last season on loan at Valencia.

Selling Mangala, who has failed to impress since joining the club in a £42million deal in 2014, would allow City to step up attempts to sign West Brom's Jonny Evans.

City have failed with two previous bids, the most recent worth a reported £18million, for former Manchester United defender Evans.

The 29-year-old, who is also of interest to Arsenal and Leicester, is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Bony has similarly failed to make an impact since arriving from Swansea in 2015 and was sent on loan to Stoke last term. A return to the Liberty Stadium, where he excelled, may appeal to the Ivory Coast international.

Sancho, 17, is one of the most highly regarded youngsters at City's much-vaunted academy and shone for England at this summer's Under-17 European Championship.

The winger had been linked with Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal over the summer.

