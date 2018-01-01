Home»Sport

Manchester City confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered knee ligament injury at Crystal Palace

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 10:28 pm

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus suffered a medial collateral ligament injury in Sunday’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

Jesus is expected to face a lengthy period on the sidelines with scans expected to determine the extent of the injury within the coming days, the Premier League leaders announced on Monday evening.

The 20-year-old went off the pitch in tears at Selhurst Park after picking up the injury early in the first half.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus receives treatment. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Wire

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

SportSoccerGabriel Jesus

More in this Section

Unhappy Arsene Wenger hits out at penalty decision

Three-try Ospreys see off Dragons

Jay Rodriguez ensures Gunners pay penalty in draw with West Brom

Scarlets hold off Cardiff Blues to strengthen position at top


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Ronaldo ponders post-football movie career

Another dose of Blues for Connacht

Where Dublin lead will others follow?

The alternative guide to racing in 2018

Lifestyle

Dieting fads through the years

Weighing in on New Year resolutions

James Norton is bonding with a family of gangsters

Pink Floyd in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »