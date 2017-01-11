Home»Sport

Manchester City charged with anti-doping rules breach

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 08:34 pm

Manchester City have been charged with a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association has announced.

Few details have been given but Press Association Sport understands the charge was issued followed an alleged third violation of rules concerning 'club whereabouts' in the space of 12 months.

Clubs are required to keep the FA informed of the location of their teams at all times in order to facilitate drug-testing. A "three-strike" policy is operated, meaning that a charge is only triggered after three infringements in the space of a rolling one-year period.

The charge is one of misconduct relating to the club rather than any particular individuals.

A statement from the FA read: "Manchester City have been charged in relation to the FA's rules on anti-doping.

"It is alleged the club failed to ensure that their 'club whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d). City have until January 19, 2017 to respond to the charge."

City would most likely face a fine if found guilty, it is understood.

The matter concerns a breach of FA rules only and is not under the jurisdiction of the World Anti-Doping Agency or UK Anti-Doping, who do not deal with team violations.

