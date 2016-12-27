Man Utd's Henrikh Mkhitaryan hails best goal of his career

Henrikh Mkhitaryan hailed his stunning goal in Manchester United's 3-1 Stephen's Day win over Sunderland as the best of his career.

The Armenian, on as a substitute, met a Zlatan Ibrahimovic cross with a brilliant improvised finish, flicking a ball that was behind him into the net with his heel.

Although it should have been ruled out for offside, it put the seal on a convincing win for Manchester United's men.

Mkhitaryan said on MUTV: "That was the best goal I've ever scored.

"I was very excited. The first thing I did was look at the assistant and I saw it was not ruled as offside so I just started to celebrate.

"I was expecting the ball to be in front of me and then I realised I was in front of it. As the ball was behind me, the only thing I could do was a backheel so I did that and I succeeded."

Mkhitaryan was making his comeback from an ankle problem and insisted he had felt no ill effects ahead of the New Year's Eve clash with Middlesbrough.

"I don't have anything of concern from a past injury so I'm happy to be back to help the team," he added.

"I will try to do my best for the next game. It's very important that we're in good shape and to keep going like this."