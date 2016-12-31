Man Utd fans were thrilled after they completed an Alex Ferguson-like comeback on the great man's birthday

In case you weren’t aware, New Year’s Eve 2016 marks Sir Alex Ferguson’s 75th birthday, on the very same day Manchester United hosted Middlesbrough in the Premier League.
A fine chance for Jose Mourinho’s side to mark their old manager’s birthday with a win, right? Well, Boro had other ideas.
Chambers sends a ball into the box to Negredo who heads it down and Leadbitter blasts it home! The Boro are leading at Old Trafford!— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) December 31, 2016
United however were not to be denied, and they gave Ferguson a gift worthy of the occasion with two goals late on.
GOAL Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough (86 mins). What a turnaround! Paul Pogba steers a header into the top corner from Juan Mata's cross #MUNMID— Premier League (@premierleague) December 31, 2016
The win was very much reminiscent of Ferguson’s management.
Manchester United score 2 in a minute to turn things around late on at Old Trafford. Shades of the Fergie era.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 31, 2016
A COMEBACK WIN ON SIR ALEX FERGUSON'S BIRTHDAY— Manchester United (@ManUtdChannel) December 31, 2016
The Scotsman was in the stands to appreciate the comeback as well.
A stunning late comeback on Sir Alex Ferguson's birthday. The boss approves 👍 pic.twitter.com/tBj6ViW5yH— BigSport (@BigSportGB) December 31, 2016
This man would have been proud of the United comeback, on his birthday! pic.twitter.com/9r1qBAdqGH— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) December 31, 2016
United have now won five Premier League games in a row, sitting just a point off the top four.
Just like United of old that, never giving in and fighting to the end, on Fergie's birthday as well. Absolutely love United— Jack Minshull (@Jackminsh1297) December 31, 2016
Big win that!! Feels right again...— Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 31, 2016
Is it time for the Premier League to fear Manchester United once more?