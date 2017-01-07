Man United so dominated against Reading that people wondered why the score wasn't even higher

It certainly isn’t a particularly great day to be a Reading supporter. Fans held their heads in their hands as the team was eclipsed by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Man United stormed their way to a 4-0 win, and the score could have easily been much higher.

The pressure was on for Reading’s manager Jaap Stam – it was the first time he was coming up against Man United as manager after playing three seasons for the team himself.

Unfortunately, the match turned out to be a bit of an embarrassment for Stam.

(Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport) In fact, Man United totally dominated their opponents throughout the match, with Reading always seeming to be playing catch-up.

Smoothly cruising through this game. Reading aren't even putting up a fight Come on United!!#MUFC #FACup #MUNREA #ManchesterUnited — Yazan Syouf (@YazanSyouf) January 7, 2017

The match was off to a particularly auspicious start for Man United as Wayne Rooney equalled Bobby Charlton’s scoring record, nabbing his 249th goal in 543 games.

Everyone could agree that this was an incredible feat, regardless of what people think of the player. Rooney was well-deservedly named man of the match.

(Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport)

Rooney has been outstanding today. Still a fantastic footballer #MUNREA — theMoscowSlip (@TheMoscowSlip) January 7, 2017

Wayne Rooney has just become #MUFC top scorer alongside Sir Bobby Charlton, historical and beautiful. #Legend #FACup — King Nurk (@kingnurk) January 7, 2017

Good to see @WayneRooney level up with sir Bobby Charltons record for goals scored for @ManUtd #GGMU #FACup — John Krishna (@johnkrishna2) January 7, 2017

Love him or not you can't fault Wayne Rooney's goal scoring record .. England top goal scorer & equalled Manchester Utd top scorer 👏 #FACup — Adam Kealey (@Ad_kealey) January 7, 2017

In fact, the game was so one-sided that many people started forgetting about the football and focusing on other things: namely Williams and Fellaini’s hair.

(Rui Vieira/AP)

Williams & Fellaini having a hair off #munrea — paul bond (@paulbond86) January 7, 2017

In the argument of whose hair is better Fellaini is a clear winner vs Williams #munrea — kgbhoy (@KGBhoy) January 7, 2017

Williams vs Fellani is an epic hair battle #munrea — Em (@EmCozz) January 7, 2017

Okay, back to the football: in the first half of the match alone there were 16 attempts on goal by Man United. This made everyone wonder how on earth the final score was just four-nil?

Should be 4 or 5 nil many chances went begging bt good game though n congrats to Rooney on equalling Sir Bobby's record #MUFC #FACup #MUNREA — Kimani (@JohnnieChrome) January 7, 2017

should've been at least 4-0 up at halftime,but a good half nontheless been in control #munrea — Maxwell (@Maxwell_kaunga) January 7, 2017

Could have been double figures this. #FACup #MUNREA 😬 — P 3 T T Ö (@PPP3TTT000) January 7, 2017

Everyone could agree that it was brilliant news that Rashford finally managed to get the ball in the net – he’s had countless attempts and managed to snag his first goal in 18 matches, followed by a second in sharp succession.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

There is no stopping this lad now #Rashford for the forth #munrea — Suhel Roshan (@SuhelRoshan) January 7, 2017

Even though it could have easily been a much higher score, it was still a great performance from Manchester United.