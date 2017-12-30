Home»Sport

Man United short on strikers as Ibrahimovic out for a month and Lukaku stretchered off

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 08:52 pm

Jose Mourinho revealed striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be sidelined for a month after Manchester United’s goalless draw with Southampton.

The Swede went off at half-time in United’s Boxing Day clash with Burnley but Mourinho did not divulge the nature of his injury.

"Zlatan one month out," Mourinho told BT Sport when asked about United’s striking options in light of the head injury sustained by Romelu Lukaku during Saturday’s Old Trafford game against the Saints.

Lukaku was carried off on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask early on after a clash of heads and United could not break down a stubborn Southampton side in his absence as they slipped to third in the Premier League.

The Belgium striker headed over a glorious chance before he was forced off and the hosts had two penalty appeals for handball turned down by referee Craig Pawson.

Mourinho was frustrated his side were denied a spot-kick.

"I think it is also a frustrating afternoon for Craig because he’s a fantastic referee, one of the most promising referees in Europe. I feel bad for him," said Mourinho.

"We missed easy chances but there was a clear penalty that wasn’t given.

"I’m happy with the players’ attitude and the players’ desires."


More in this Section

Want to watch all 39 of Harry Kane’s 2017 Premier League goals? Of course you do

Kilkenny’s Michael Fennelly announces his retirement

Faugheen pulled up as Mick Jazz lands Ryanair hurdle at Leopardstown

Hector Bellerin really wants to find this young Arsenal fan who wrote him an adorable message


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

The big interview with Tracey Kennedy: The art of seeing the bigger picture

2017 in football: Guardiola’s vindication and new money’s corrosive effect

Sean Cronin gives Joe Schmidt something to chew on

Back on the fairway: Signs are positive for golf clubs in 2018

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »