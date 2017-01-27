Man United reached the League Cup final - but it certainly wasn't stress-free for the fans

Hull City will possibly be feeling a bit hard done by today.

The Tigers are just one place and one point from the bottom in the Premier League but their performance against Manchester United last night was truly inspired – although they were knocked out and it’s the Red Devils who march on.

Saints v Devils booked in!!! Great support from United’s away fans tonight, throats will be sore! Valiant effort from Hull — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) January 26, 2017

The game finished 2-1 for Hull but United’s 2-0 lead from the first leg proved decisive – and despite Oumar Niasse’s late goal to inspire his fans, United’s £89 million man Paul Pogba had already decided the tie in the 66th minute.

7 - Only Zlatan Ibrahimovic (19) has scored more goals for Man Utd in all competitions this season than Paul Pogba (7). Impact. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 26, 2017

Pogba's gonna dab at Wembley and a lot of people are gonna get really angry about it. — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) January 26, 2017

Pogba’s goal changed the game, but that’s not to say United fans were feeling too comfortable about the whole thing.

It’s fair to say they weren’t too happy with the performance.

Big fan of getting to Wembley, Marcus Rashford and never talking or thinking about that pathetic performance ever again. — Nick (@ManUnitedYouth) January 26, 2017

Job done but a poor performance overall as if the players knew they were through and could play like it. It showed. One to forget. We will! — Barney @Red News (@barneyrednews) January 26, 2017

It was United’s first loss in 17 games, but some Red Devils fans at least were feeling pragmatic about it.

Well, in the final! Would rather get the overdue loss out in this way than in a match that matters 👊 — Darren (@thedevilstweets) January 26, 2017

United’s unbeaten run came to end vs Hull, but the more important point is that Man Utd reached their first final under José Mourinho. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 26, 2017

Hull, of course, can take great heart from this performance – and their voices were heard too.

Hull City are the first English team to beat Man Utd in any competition since Chelsea won 4-0 in October 2016. Marco Silva magic. pic.twitter.com/fqjfKv5NLI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 26, 2017

Bloody good effort City #hcafc — Hull City News (@Hull_City_News) January 26, 2017

Meanwhile, many of the fans praised Niasse for his goal – his first in English competition.

Niasse got stick from Everton fans but I thought he was excellent tonight, ran his socks off #hcafc — Hull Transfers (@HullTransfers) January 26, 2017

Oumar Niasse has now scored more EFL Cup goals than Pele, Maradona and Messi combined #HULMUN pic.twitter.com/PU8xoTNedP — TimHowardsOffHisLine (@TimsBallPhobia) January 26, 2017

Nothing but truth.

Tom Huddlestone bagged Hull’s first from the penalty spot – though some questioned the validity of Jonathan Moss’ decision to award it.

Hull player runs into another Hull player who is already falling down easily? Penalty that, per the @FA's poor officiating & Jon Moss. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) January 26, 2017

The incredible Jon Moss strikes again. #HULMUN — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) January 26, 2017

So will United overcome Southampton and go all the way? Well, if history is anything to go by, it would be safe to call them the favourites.