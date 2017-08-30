Home»Sport

Man United and Barcelona legends to commemorate terror attacks

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 03:13 pm

Manchester United Legends and their Barcelona counterparts will commemorate the recent terror attacks in both cities when they meet at Old Trafford this weekend.

Players will wear black armbands and wear shirts with the name of their respective cities on the back - as Barcelona's first team did against Real Betis earlier this month - on Saturday as a mark of respect for the victims of the attacks in Manchester in May and in Barcelona and Cambrils earlier this month.

A minute's silence will be held with a message of support being displayed on the digital boards surrounding the pitch.

"Manchester is no stranger to the devastating effects of terrorism and we can empathise with how difficult it must be for the Catalan people to recover from the recent attacks," said United Legends manager Bryan Robson.

Ji-sung Park will line out for the Man United Legends

"However, as two of the most iconic teams in world sport, we can use the power of football to bring people together.

"We must unite to show our strength, rally around our communities and stand up together against all forms of terrorism."

United's squad will include Edwin van der Sar, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ji-sung Park and Wes Brown while Barcelona will field the likes of Edgar Davids, Patrick Kluivert, Gaizka Mendieta and Eric Abidal.

Eric Abidal will line out for the Barcelona Legends


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS terror attacks, Man United, Barcelona, Manchester

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Manchester City have £50m bid for Alexis Sanchez rebuffed

Football rumours: Lots of activity around Liverpool and Chelsea

Roger Federer survives US Open scare but fitness concerns remain

Anthony Daly resigns Limerick post


Today's Stories

Understanding the philosophy of Derek McGrath

Brave descent sees Nicolas Roche advance

JP McManus and Gigginstown share major prizes at Ballinrobe

Understanding the philosophy of Derek McGrath

Lifestyle

Meet the latest Irish illustrator making stories come alive at Marvel

The wardrobe builders: How Cork's independent boutiques predict the next new fashion trend

Those were the days: Documentary looks back at happy nights at Redbarn dancehall

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 