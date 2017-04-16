Home»Sport

Man City are an improving team, warns Vincent Kompany

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 10:31 am

Vincent Kompany has warned Arsenal and Manchester United that Manchester City are hitting peak form at just the right time.

Kompany proved he is back to full fitness following an injury-hit season with a goal and a typically commanding display at Southampton on Saturday.

Further strikes from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero sealed a 3-0 win and fired a warning to the Gunners - ahead of next weekend's FA Cup semi-final - and United prior to a crucial derby in the race for the top four.

"We're delighted with the clean sheet and the performance," said City skipper Kompany.

"It's an extremely hard place to come and to get such a result. All of us are proud and our fans are happy.

"We knew this game was massive for us. That's why there was so much pressure on us to put in such a performance, everyone in the team deserves top, top marks for that.

"We're doing something well and for our team it's this process of improving - and it's looking that way."

Kompany broke the deadlock in the 55th minute with a header from David Silva's cross, and quickfire strikes from Sane and Aguero - both set up by Kevin De Bruyne - secured a deserved victory.

Southampton had won their previous two matches but never looked like laying a glove on City.

KEYWORDS Man City, soccer, sport, Vincent Kompany

