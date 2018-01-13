Home»Sport

Malian forward Fousseni Diabate joins Leicester from Gazelec Ajaccio

Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 11:40 am

Leicester have signed versatile forward Fousseni Diabate on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old Malian has joined the Foxes from French second-tier side Gazelec Ajaccio for an undisclosed fee.

Diabate, who can play as a central striker or on the wing, moved to the Corsican club after two seasons with Guingamp.

The Premier League club announced the signing of the player on Saturday morning.


O’Neill looks set to stay in Irish role

Munster GAA CEO may run for director-general job

Zebo still hoping for Six Nations call

