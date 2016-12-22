Home»Sport

Major League of Ireland structure change announced

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 01:49 pm

The FAI has announced that the SSE Airtricity League is switching to a 10-team, two division structure from the 2018 season.

The FAI has been in discussions with the Premier Clubs Alliance (PCA), and their legal representative Michael Cush SC, over recent months regarding all aspects of the SSE Airtricity League.

At the end of the 2017 season, the First Division champions will be promoted, while the bottom three teams in the Premier Division will be relegated.

Over the last two years, the FAI Board has commissioned two independent reports, to look at the overall structure of the League (Consultation Process Report) and the League as a Brand (Branding Review Report).

From the Consultation Process Report, a number of recommendations have started to be implemented. These include aiding clubs with business plans, a focus on developing facilities and restructure of the League format.

The next meeting with Michael Cush and the PCA will take place on January 16.

