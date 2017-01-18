Home»Sport

Lyon reach deal to sign Man Utd's Memphis Depay

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 06:36 pm

Lyon have agreed a deal with Manchester United for Memphis Depay, it is understood.

Much was expected of the 22-year-old forward after arriving for £25m (€28.5m) from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015, but a frustrating first season at Old Trafford was compounded by a disappointing second campaign.

Depay has made just one start in all competitions under Jose Mourinho and Lyon have had an offer accepted, which it is understood could reach around €25m.

United have inserted buy back and sell-on clauses into the deal, while add-ons to the initial outlay include the French club qualifying for the Champions League and the Dutchman signing a new deal with them.

