Home»Sport

Luca Brecel wins opening match in China in borrowed clothes

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 10:39 pm

Luca Brecel won his opening match of the Shanghai Masters despite playing in borrowed clothes after picking up the wrong bag at the airport.

The Belgian did not realise his mistake until he opened the case ahead of his first-round meeting with Matthew Stevens.

Brecel was able to wear shoes he found in the stranger's bag but had to borrow clothes from the tournament director and his fellow player Michael White.

It did not put the 22-year-old off, though, and he eased to a 5-0 victory to set up a second-round clash with Jamie Jones.

In an interview on World Snooker's Twitter feed, Brecel said: "I took the wrong bag off the belt, which was exactly the same as mine, but I only realised at maybe 6.15 tonight that it wasn't my bag so I had to borrow Michael White's clothes. Crazy story but luckily I could still play."

There were also straightforward wins for Judd Trump and John Higgins but Mark Selby was taken the distance in a 5-4 victory over Chris Wakelin.


KEYWORDS

snookersportshanghai masters

More in this Section

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair held on suspicion of assaulting police officer

Katie Taylor to make first defense of WBA title against Jessica McCaskill

Randolph nervous and excited ahead of tonight's game

Sweden celebrated qualifying for the World Cup by absolutely destroying a San Siro TV set


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

Loosen the straitjacket and Ireland can escape to victory against Denmark

Ireland squad uniting behind Bundee Aki after criticism

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »