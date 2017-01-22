Louth secure place in O’Byrne Cup final with win over Meath

MEATH 0-10

LOUTH 1-14

Louth qualified for their first O’Byrne Cup final in six years with a comprehensive win over Meath in Navan, writes John Fogarty.

The hosts were scoreless for 33 minutes between the halves as their neighbours made the most of Alan Forde being sent off for his involvement in a first half fracas.

Derek Maguire and Andy McDonnell were excellent for Louth and although Meath did close the gap to two points with 15 minutes remaining Louth regained the initiative in the final stages.

There was a little bit of poetic justice for Louth as Joe Sheridan, who broke their hearts in 2010, was unable to stop Jim McEneaney’s penalty shot in the 68th minute. Sheridan came on for the impressive Jack Hannigan who was one of two Meath men black carded after he fouled Sam Mulroy.

Conor Downey was at the heart of Meath’s fightback in the second half but Maguire and McDonnell were cutting through their defence with ease and Maguire could so easily have found the net himself but for Hannigan’s superb save.

The first-half flashpoint came in the 21st and 22nd minutes when a melee broke out between several members of both sides. Louth pair Anthony Williams and Maguire hit the deck before referee David Moore dished out a straight red card to Meath defender Forde and a yellow to Louth midfielder Tommy Durnin.

The latter was one of the best performers in a forgettable first half, picking off his side’s first and final points of the period. Louth were deservedly ahead 0-6 to 0-4 at the turnaround having been more effective and less ponderous than Meath when attacking.

Meath’s determination to carry the ball into tackles slowed down their advances but the lack of support play also hurt them. Just one of their first half scores came from play – Eamonn Wallace’s shot from distance – and numerically advantaged Louth registered four points on the bounce, Maguire sending over two of them.

Scorers for Meath: R. Ó Coileáin (0-3, 2 frees); C. Downey (0-2); E. Wallace, S, Tobin (45), B. McMahon (free), B. Menton, C. O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Louth: J. McEneaney (1-1, 1-0 pen); D. Maguire, S Mulroy (1 45, 1 free) (0-3 each); T. Durnin, A. McDonnell (0-2 each); A. Williams, D. Byrne, P Smith (0-1 each).

MEATH: J. Hannigan; D. McQuillan, D. Keogan, S. Curran; S. Lavin, B. Power; B. Menton, C. O’Brien; R Ó Coiléain, G. Reilly (c), E. Wallace; K. Ross, P. Kennelly, S. Tobin.

Subs for Meath: C. McGill for S. Curran (34); C. Downey for S. Lavin (39); C. O’Sullivan for S. Tobin, B. McMahon for K. Ross (both 41); S. McEntee for R. Ó Coileáin (black, 60); D. Lenihan for E. Wallace (64); J. Sheridan for J. Hannigan (black, 68).

Sent off: A. Forde (straight, 23).

LOUTH: C. Lynch; P. Rath, P. Reilly, K. Carr; D. Maguire, L. Dullaghan, A. Williams; T. Durnin, A. McDonnell; D. Byrne, P. Smith, B. Duffy; C. McKeever, R. Carroll, G. McSorley.

Subs for Louth: J. McEneaney for R. Carroll (32); S. Mulroy for G. McSorley (39); J. Bingham for P. Reilly (51); A. Reid for C. McKeever (60); J. Stewart for L. Dullaghan (64); R. Nally for P. Smith (69); J. Califf for T. Durnin (70+1).

Referee: D. Moore (Laois).