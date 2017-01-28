Liverpool's season in freefall after today's loss to Wolves

Liverpool 1 Wolves 2

Talk of a crisis may be premature but Liverpool's season is certainly in freefall after an FA Cup exit to Wolves heaped more scrutiny on Jurgen Klopp and his players.

The Sky Bet Championship side's deserved 2-1 victory at Anfield, coming just three days after the Reds' EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Southampton, only added to the growing despondency which has descended on the Merseyside club this month.

This year has not been kind to Liverpool with just one win - over League Two Plymouth in a third-round replay - in eight matches and the writing was on the wall after just 52 seconds when Richard Stearman headed home a free-kick, albeit it from an initial offside position.

When an unmarked Andreas Weimann ran through the middle to easily round Loris Karius just before half-time the anger felt by the home crowd could only be exceeded by an agitated Klopp.

Divock Origi sparked a frantic last five minutes and then had a shot cleared off the line, but it was too little, too late.