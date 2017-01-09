Liverpool's Roberto Firmino's home burgled as thieves escape with £70k haul

Liverpool's star winger Roberto Firmino's home was burgled with a £70,000 haul of jewellery, watches and clothes stolen, it has been reported.

Merseyside Police said officers were called shortly after 10pm on Thursday December 22 to reports of a burglary at the footballer's home in Mossley Hill, south Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino (left) pictured with teammate Daniel Sturridge.

A force spokesman said a group of men forced entry to the house and took watches, jewellery and clothes.

The men, who made off from the scene on foot, were described as wearing hoods and one wore a navy blue Puffa coat.

Detective Inspector Steve Christian, from Liverpool CID, said: "I'd like to appeal to the consciences of the offenders and ask them to put themselves in the victim's position and think how they would feel if this happened to them.

"While the occupiers were not in at the time, it has clearly been very upsetting to find their home has been targeted in this way.

"I would ask the offenders to do the right thing and return the stolen items to the owner in any way possible.

"I would also like to appeal to anyone who might have been offered the items for sale since the burglary to contact police, and anyone who was in the Carnatic Road area on that night to contact us if they remember anything suspicious."

Firmino, 25, his wife, Larissa, and one-year-old daughter and baby son were reportedly not at home at the time, and moved to a hotel following the incident on December 22.

The Sun reported the same gang was thought to have attempted to break in before, but was disturbed by the family's return home.

Days after the burglary, Firmino, signed by Liverpool for £29 million in 2015 from German club Hoffenheim, was charged with drink-driving in Liverpool city centre on Christmas Eve.

The footballer, reportedly paid £100,000 a week, is due to appear before Liverpool Magistrates' Court later this month to face the charge.

The burglary is the latest in a series of raids on the homes of Premier League footballers.

Many have taken place after criminals have studied fixture lists with the homeowners out of their homes while playing high-profile football matches.