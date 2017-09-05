Home»Sport

Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne out for significant period of time

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 03:10 pm

Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne will be sidelined for a significant period of time due to a back injury, manager Jurgen Klopp has told the club's website.

More to follow…


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘It wasn't always like this’: Northern Ireland veterans eager to grasp World Cup chance

Kyle Walker had the best reply for Dele Alli after his controversial middle finger gesture

Rory McIlroy falls to lowest world ranking since 2014

Dele Alli could face a ban over middle-finger gesture


Today's Stories

Rassie Erasmus: 'If you come here to this club, you fall in love with the system'

RTÉ ‘sweeper’ stunt slated

McGrath and management take time to reflect

Michael Moynihan's end-of-the-hurling-season awards

Lifestyle

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 