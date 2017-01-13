Home»Sport

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson could make injury return against Manchester United

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 02:23 pm

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and defender Joel Matip are back in training and could feature against Manchester United.

Henderson has missed the last three matches with a heel problem while Matip has been sidelined for a month with an ankle injury.

Playmaker Philippe Coutinho could be in line to start after making a 30-minute comeback appearance against Southampton in midweek after ankle ligament damage, while Simon Mignolet will return in goal.

Provisional squad: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Can, Firmino, Lallana, Coutinho, Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Gomez, Moreno, Lucas, Stewart, Origi, Sturridge, Woodburn.

Fancy a little more sport? The BallTalk team discuss the role of the crowd and atmosphere as Man Utd get set to face Liverpool.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho: The yin and yang of the Premier League?

Antonio Conte insists John Terry will stay at Chelsea this season

Chelsea reveal cost of ditching Jose Mourinho and Adidas

Arsene Wenger just nicked a Donald Trump sound bite to quash a big-money transfer rumour


Today's Stories

Paddy Kelly supports CPA plan to address ‘too long’ inter-county season

I pictured Barcelona in my mind. That was my big mistake

Paddy Kelly supports CPA plan to address ‘too long’ inter-county season

Graham Taylor was a man of warmth and generosity

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 