Liverpool will not succeed with players who cannot defend - Roy Keane

Roy Keane has said he believes Liverpool will not be successful as long as their team is made up of players who can’t defend.
Liverpool surrendered a 3-0 lead in the Champions League on Tuesday night as they were held 3-3 by Sevilla.
The former Manchester United captain told ITV that Alberto Moreno is a huge part of the problem at Liverpool.
He said Moreno’s actions led to the concession of two goals on Tuesday night.
"Madness, pure madness!" Roy Keane wasn't impressed with Alberto Moreno's performance for @LFC on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/oe9GsOqL2p— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 22, 2017