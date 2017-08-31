Home»Sport

Liverpool striker Divock Origi makes Wolfsburg move

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 03:03 pm

Liverpool have announced striker Divock Origi has joined Bundesliga side Wolfsburg on loan until the end of the season.

Belgium international Origi, 22, has had little game time at Anfield this season, making one substitute's appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side.

"Liverpool FC can confirm that Divock Origi has completed a season-long loan move to Wolfsburg," the Merseyside club confirmed on their official website.

Liverpool paid French side Lille £10million to sign Origi in July 2014 when he was still a teenager and in his three-year spell at Anfield he has scored 21 goals in 77 appearances.

But he has dropped down the pecking order in Klopp's squad following the arrival of Dominic Solanke earlier this summer and was not included in the match-day squad for last weekend's 4-0 defeat of Arsenal.

Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen had also been reported to have shown an interest in Origi, who can expect regular game time under Wolfsburg boss Andries Jonker.

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Caroline Wozniacki unhappy as Maria Sharapova gets prime time billing at US Open

Burnley buy Nahki Wells from Huddersfield

Olympic Council of Ireland to act as own ticket agent in 2018 Winter Olympics

Swans land Bayern's Renato Sanches on season long loan


Today's Stories

GAA Show: The tactics and psychology of the novel All-Ireland final

Dan Shanahan: ‘We had six packs alright but they were in our gear-bags!’

GAA Show: The tactics and psychology of the novel All-Ireland final

Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 