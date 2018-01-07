Liverpool offer £50 voucher to fans who bought Philippe Coutinho shirts

Liverpool have sought to ease the pain of Philippe Coutinho's departure to Barcelona by offering fans who bought shirts with his name on a £50 voucher.

The Reds said they would give the voucher to supporters who forked out for this season's shirt with the Brazilian's name and number printed on the back once the move was completed.

Liverpool and Barcelona agreed a deal worth up to £142million for the player yesterday.

A Liverpool statement said: "The offer - which applies to all shirts purchased in official club outlets and via the official LFC website - follows today's announcement that Coutinho will join FC Barcelona and reflects the exceptional circumstances behind the player's departure."