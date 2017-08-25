Home»Sport

Liverpool give Donegal schoolgirl dream job of leading team out for Premier League game

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 11:25 am

A Liverpool-mad schoolgirl from Donegal will be in dreamland on Sunday.

Cara Eaton has been chosen by the Anfield club as mascot to lead the team out for their big Premier League game against Arsenal at 4pm on Sunday.

The lucky 10-year-old from Raphoe will be able to get photos with her Liverpool heroes and be given a free kit before leading the lads out in front of the Kop.

Young Cara, who plays for the U-10s and U-12s in her local club, Raphoe Town, will also be able to visit Liverpool's museum and will be featured in the matchday programme.

Cara, who also plays for Raphoe Hockey Club and the Raphoe Badminton Club, got an email from the Merseyside giants on Monday telling her she was chosen out of thousands of young fans for the honour.



Enjoy it Cara.

H/T: Donegal Daily


