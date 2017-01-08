Liverpool field youngest ever side and play most boring game of the season

For the fourth of their past five home FA Cup games, Liverpool played out a dull 0-0 draw.

Jurgen Klopp shuffled the pack and played the youngest starting 11 of any Liverpool side in history – with an average age of 21 years and 296 days.

(Martin Rickett/PA) The eccentric German was accused of both disrespecting the competition and praised for giving some unknown youngsters a chance to impress.

The League Two side were solid in defence and ground out an insipid draw that will see the Reds travel to Plymouth for a replay.

And, naturally, spectators posted their hot-takes on Twitter.

Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth. What a brilliant game of football that was. The FA Cup just gets better and better. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) January 8, 2017

Highlights of Liverpool v Plymouth... pic.twitter.com/yS7ABwUQ8x — TheODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) January 8, 2017

Firmino and Lallana on for Liverpool. Operation: You Better Not Let This Go To A F*cking Replay being launched by Jurgen Klopp. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 8, 2017

Lucas Leiva talking to the Liverpool team pic.twitter.com/EbDXava2ke — Kev-Maxi📈 (@FussballKevMaxi) January 8, 2017

Liverpool's starting XI today is conclusive proof that the #FACup as a meaningful competition is dead. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2017

Liverpool can field their youngest ever team, and disrespect the FA Cup, but it's meaningless when they can't beat Plymouth at Anfield. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 8, 2017

Speaking after the game, Klopp said he had no regrets about his selection choices and was looking forward to his trip to the south coast.

(Martin Rickett/PA) He said: “Now we go to Plymouth for the first time in my life, so it’s all good.”

All good indeed, Jurgen.